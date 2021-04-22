Escambia County COVID-19 Daily Hospitalizations Remained Below 35 For Past Month

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 hospitalizations remained below 35 each day during the past month.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday was 32, after a low of 20 over the last month. In mid-January, the number reached a high of 291.

“We are glad to see these numbers coming down for our community and for our hospitals,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.”Please continue to take preventative actions, including wearing a mask, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are sick.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola.