Escambia 4-H Meat Judging Teams Place First, Second In Florida; Tate FFA Places Fourth

One Escambia County 4-H meat judging team has won a state championship, and another has place second.

The intermediate (ages 11-13) 4-H meat judging team placed first at the state 4-H meat judging contest at the University Of Florida in Gainesville. The team included A.T. Bridgers, Laney Clarke, Tucker Padgett and Hunter Taylor.

The senior (ages 14+) 4-H meat judging team placed second in their division with members Alan B., Gracie Meredith and Lilly Warne. J

Tate High School’s FFA also competed at their meat judging career development event and they placed fourth in the FFA competition.

Last year, both the intermediate and senior Escambia County 4-H meat judging teams place first at the virtual state competition.

Participants identified 40 retail cuts and placed six retail, primal, carcass classes. The 4-H meat judging program develops life skills through activities related to the processing of beef, pork, and lamb, including retail identification, factors relating to meat quality and cooking methods. Participants developed an understanding and appreciation of the basic scientific principles involved in eating and cooking quality, nutritional value and consumer appeal of meat. 4-H members on the team also learned life skills such as effective decision-making, critical thinking, goal setting and teamwork.

