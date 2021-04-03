Escambia 19-Year Old Gets 18 Years On Child Porn Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison on child pornography charges.

Donnie James Mclachlan, 19, was sentenced to 18 years and designated as a sexual offenders by Judge Jennie Kinsey.

Mclachlan entered a plea straight up to the court on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of using a computer to solicit the sexual conduct of a child, and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

The charges stemmed from an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation. An Escambia resident contacted law enforcement after Mclachlan sent her minor child a nude photograph of himself over social media. After an investigation, a search warrant was served at Mclachlan’s residence. A large quantity of child pornography was found on various storage devices in Mclachlan’s possession. After being interviewed by law enforcement, Mclachlan

admitted to possessing the child pornography and sending the nude photo to the minor victim.