Escambia 19-Year Old Gets 18 Years On Child Porn Charges

April 3, 2021

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison on child pornography charges.

Donnie James Mclachlan, 19, was sentenced to 18 years and designated as a sexual offenders by Judge Jennie Kinsey.

Mclachlan entered a plea straight up to the court on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of using a computer to solicit the sexual conduct of a child, and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

The charges stemmed from an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation. An Escambia resident contacted law enforcement after Mclachlan sent her minor child a nude photograph of himself over social media. After an investigation, a search warrant was served at Mclachlan’s residence. A large quantity of child pornography was found on various storage devices in Mclachlan’s possession. After being interviewed by law enforcement, Mclachlan
admitted to possessing the child pornography and sending the nude photo to the minor victim.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 