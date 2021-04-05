County Considers A Boat Ramp At Otto Hill For Perdido River Access For First Responders, Small Personal Craft

Escambia County is considering a gated boat launch at Otto Hill to allow first responders access to the Perdido River, but the public will be able to use it to launch small craft.

This week, the Escambia County Commission is expected to enter into an interlocal agreement with the Northwest Florida Water Management District. If approved, Escambia County will design and build a 10-foot wide boat launch with a gate at the Otto Hill Recreation area. It will be constructed at the site of a former primitive boat launch.

The gate across the launch will prohibit nonessential vehicle access by the public. Gate keys will be provided only to county staff and emergency personnel, water management staff, Escambia Search and Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While the public will not have vehicle access to the launch, there will be walk-around space to allow the public to hand launch and retrieve canoes, kayaks and small boats.

The Otto Hill Recreation Area is located at 2401 Jacks Branch Road, just south of Fillingim Landing. It has a pavilion, portable toilet and reservation only campsite in addition to river access.

There are several short hiking trails — one of which leads to a picturesque sandbar approximately 100 yards from the main camp site. Under normal conditions, the river is shallow enough in this area to provide a fantastic swimming spot for children, according to the water district.

A short swim or paddle across the river leads visitors to another sandbar and more sunbathing opportunities.

The Escambia County Commission with vote on the agreement with the Northwest Florida Water Management District at a meeting on Thursday.

Pictured: The Otto Hill Recreation Area on the Perdido River off Jacks Branch Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.