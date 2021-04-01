Company Has Purchased, Is Cleaning Up Century’s Alger Sullivan Mill Property; County Freezes Code Violation Fines

The tornado ravaged Alger Sullivan Lumber Mill property in Century has a new owner that’s already started cleaning up, and Escambia County has suspended the tolling of code enforcement fines on the site.

The 38-acre abandoned industrial site was heavily damaged and, until recently, sat mostly untouched since EF-3 tornado winds of 150 mph five years ago.

The property was purchased March 1, 2021, by Creighton Sounds, LLC of Pensacola.

The principal owner of Creighton Sounds was involved in “Project Fusion” that in November 2020 canceled a pending contract with the Town of Century to purchase the former Helicopter Technology building and about 40 acres in the Century Industrial Park. The company had promised 80 new jobs and a $15.3 million capital investment during their first five years.

“I’m very proud to say that we’re the new owner of One Lumber Road (the Alger Sullivan Lumber property),” Creighton Sounds representative Kipp Anglin told NorthEscambia.com in an exclusive interview. “We’re very excited that we’re in Century to help the fine folks of that town to bring jobs and to clean up an area that’s been devastated by a tornado since 2016 that ravished their neighborhood. It’s been nothing but an eyesore. We’re making progress and we look forward to making more.”

Anglin said he did not wish to disclose the business development plans for the site at the present time as they focus on the huge cleanup project ahead.

Anglin appeared before an Escambia County Special Magistrate Robert O. Beasley this week to ask the county to put code enforcement violation fines on hold.

Environmental enforcement costs and fines of $50 a day against the previous property owners have been accruing since 2016 and now stand at an estimated $85,000. Beasley ordered the fines on the property put on hold as of March 1, the date of the property purchase by Creighton Sounds. The previous owner, DMT Holdings LLC of Navarre, will still be responsible for the $85,000 and has placed the amount in a trust fund.

According to documents filed with Escambia County Code Enforcement, the company will try to salvage about 60,000 square feet of a building while demolishing five storm damaged structures totaling nearly 300,000 square feet. They are estimating the process to take 180 days.

“We came in two weeks ago and started cleaning up, and we’ve made quite a bit of headway,” Anglin told the magistrate. “In reality, most of the cleanup will be done within the next 90 days. Around the fence line, the property is already bush-hogged, most of the trash is already picked up.” He said several Century residents were hired to help with the process.

He said the biggest unknown in the cleanup process is how long it will take his contractor to remove all but the steel frame of the largest building on the property.

Beasley said that the general cleanup is Escambia County Code Enforcement’s top priority The magistrate said if there are any unforeseen delays for engineering, permitting or other reasons and the building deficiencies cannot be corrected with 180 days, he would be willing to work with the developers.

“I think we would all like to see a clean site with all the debris and garbage cleaned out and the red iron (building framework) standing. That would put you in the best situation for success here,” Beasley said.

Escambia County received three bids for the demolition and cleanup of the mill in 2017, but bids ranged from $800,000 to $3 million — far in excess of the county’s entire 2017 cleanup budget of $463,425. Property records show the value of the property was $802,189 before the tornado, but the most recent assessment shows what remains is worth $226,535.

Pictured top: The tornado damaged Alger Sullivan mill in Century looms over a Front Street neighborhood. Pictured inset: Kipp Anglin, representing the new owners of the Alger Sullivan property in Century, appeared this week before an Escambia County special magistrate. Pictured below: Portions of the property. Pictured bottom four photos: Damage to the property as seen in 2016. NorthEscambia.com photos, and photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.