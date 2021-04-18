Clearing Skies For Sunday, Into Next Week

April 18, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

