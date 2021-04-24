Century To Again Consider Electric Franchise Fee Increase

The Century Town Council will try again next month to vote on raising the franchise fee they charge Gulf Power.

On April 19, the council was set to hold a required public hearing on the ordinance, but they did not have a required quorum after three members missed the meeting. Council members James Smith, Jr. Leonard White and Sandra McMurray-Jackson were not present.

The public hearing will now be held during the 7 p.m. May 3 council meeting to raise the Gulf Power franchise fee, an an increase for Escambia River Electric is also under consideration.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%, and now the council is raising the fee to 6%.

While the franchise fee is technically charged to the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC tell NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

The town council has held a first reading of a new agreement with Gulf Power that will become official after one more meeting. They are also setting their sights on an increased fee for EREC.

Gulf Power customers with an average 1,000 kwh monthly usage pay about $140 a month, according to Florida Public Service Commission documents. The franchise fee increase will cost customers in the Century town limits about $1.40 per month.