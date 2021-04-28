Cause Determined In Fire That Destroyed Home On Chemstrand Road

April 28, 2021

We now know the cause of a fire that destroyed a large home on Chemstrand Road midday Monday.

Escambia Fire Rescue said the fire was “an unintentional electrical fire”.

The fire was reported shortly before noon in the 1300 block of Chemstrand Road, near the railroad crossing. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The 2,700 square foot home was heavily involved in fire when firefighters arrived on scene. Flames were shooting high into the air on both ends of the 83-year old wood frame home

Firefighters were pulled out of the burning structure due to the fire rapidly advancing through the attic space of 2,700 square foot home.

The nearest fire hydrant was about 1,000 feet away on Mayoki Trail, leading to a delay in establishing a sustained water supply. While the house was a total loss, some personal items were saved.

There were no injuries.

