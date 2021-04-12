Cantonment Man Charged With DUI After Backing Into ECSO Vehicle, FHP Says

A Cantonment was charged with DUI after backing his vehicle into an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Kenneth Lee Murphy, 28, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6232 Tributary Street in Bellview for a report of an unknown white Chevrolet sedan sitting in a front yard.

“The sheriff’s office responded and attempted to make contact with a male who was asleep in the driver seat,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol. “The male woke up and began reversing his sedan causing the back bumper to collide with the front push bar of the deputy’s patrol car.”

The Florida Highway Patrol took Murphy into custody. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

There were no injuries.