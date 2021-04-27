Beulah Middle School Kids Have Named Their (Goat) Kids. Meet…

April 27, 2021

Those absolutely super adorable goats born a couple of weeks ago at Beulah Middle School now have names picked by the students.

Through the school-wide vote using change, $147.94 was raised for the animals and two names were chosen.

Meet Nugget, the black and white cutie pictured on the left, and Hazel pictured on the right.

(For more news about the goats, and we must warn you that it’s very sad and may not be kid friendly, scroll down below the photos.)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

There actually three goats born two weeks ago at Beulah Middle School. Sadly, the third goat did not survive.

