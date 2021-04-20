Escambia (AL) Corrections Officer Charged After Allegedly Smuggling Spice, Meth Into Jail

April 20, 2021

A now former Escambia County (AL) correctional officer was arrested by local and federal authorities after allegedly smuggling drugs in the county jail.

Bethany Whiting, 36, was arrested by Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI for an ethics violation of using a position for personal gain. She is accused of smuggling both spice and methamphetamine into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton while she was employed as a correctional officer, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Investigators said Whiting collected money from an inmate in exchange for bringing the narcotics into the detention center.

Whiting resigned her position during the investigation. She was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

“We will continue to hold our employees accountable and prosecute anyone who decides to tarnish the badge that most of us so proudly wear,” Jackson said. “We refuse to let a few bad apples spoil the bunch and will continue to make an example out of anyone who breaches the public’s trust.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 