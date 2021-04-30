Afternoon Showers Today; Then It’s Sun For Saturday, Rain For Sunday

April 30, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

