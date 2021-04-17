17-Year Old Faces Up To Life In Prison After Sexual Battery Conviction

April 6, 2021

An Escambia County 17-year old is facing up to life in prison after being convicted of a sexual battery last year.

Eric Demond Parrish was convicted by an Escambia County jury of one count of sexual battery (force likely to cause serious bodily injury), one count of battery, and one count of false imprisonment. Parrish is a juvenile and was tried as an adult.

On January 7, 2020, the Parrish sexually battered the victim without her consent, according to the State Attorney’s Office. In the course of the sexual battery, he placed his hands around her neck. As the victim tried to leave the home, the Parrish grabbed her by her arms and clothes and attempted to drag her back into the home and prevent her from leaving.

Parrish will be sentenced in May.

