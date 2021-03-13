Warm Weekend, Highs Around 80

March 13, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 