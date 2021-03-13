Warm Weekend, Highs Around 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.