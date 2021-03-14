Warm Sunday, Rain Chances Increase Into The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.