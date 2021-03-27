Warm Saturday, Highs Around 80

March 27, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

