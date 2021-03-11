Sunny And Warm, High In The Upper 70s

March 11, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 