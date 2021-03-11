Sunny And Warm, High In The Upper 70s
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
