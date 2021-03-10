Sunny And Dry Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.