Softball: Catholic Tops Northview (With Gallery), Tate Defeats Pace

Pensacola Catholic 8, Northview 3

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders in high school softball acton Friday night in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore went seven innings for the Chiefs, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five.

Kailyn Watson led Northview with two hits in three at bats with one run and one RBI. Heather Knowles went 1-3 with one run; Chloe Ragsdale went 1-3 with a run; Abigail Levinsq was 1-1 with a RBI.

Tate 3, Pace 1

The Tate Aggies defeated the Pace Patriots 3-1 Friday night.

Abby Burks earned the win for the Lady Aggies, giving up one run on four hits in six innings while striking out one.

Courtney Lundquist and Courtney Adams had one hit each for the Aggies.

Pictured: Pensacola Catholic tops Northview Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos.