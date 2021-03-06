Softball: Catholic Tops Northview (With Gallery), Tate Defeats Pace

March 6, 2021

Pensacola Catholic 8, Northview 3

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders in high school softball acton Friday night in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore went seven innings for the Chiefs, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five.

Kailyn Watson led Northview with two hits in three at bats with one run and one RBI. Heather Knowles went 1-3 with one run; Chloe Ragsdale went 1-3 with a run; Abigail Levinsq was 1-1 with a RBI.

FOR A PHOTO GALLERY, CLICK HERE.

Tate 3, Pace 1

The Tate Aggies defeated the Pace Patriots 3-1 Friday night.

Abby Burks earned the win for the Lady Aggies, giving up one run on four hits in six innings while striking out one.

Courtney Lundquist and Courtney Adams had one hit each for the Aggies.

Pictured: Pensacola Catholic tops Northview Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 