Showers And Storms Likely Beginning Wednesday Afternoon With Passage Of Strong Cold Front

March 31, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Low around 41. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 