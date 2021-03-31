Showers And Storms Likely Beginning Wednesday Afternoon With Passage Of Strong Cold Front
March 31, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Low around 41. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
