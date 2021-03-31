Showers And Storms Likely Beginning Wednesday Afternoon With Passage Of Strong Cold Front

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Low around 41. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.