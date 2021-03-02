Rainy Tuesday and Tuesday Night, Turning Cooler

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely. Low around 44. East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.