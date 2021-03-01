Rain Through Tuesday Night; Then Turning Colder

March 1, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

