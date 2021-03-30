Rain Chances Rise Into Wednesday Before It Turns Colder

March 30, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

