Rain Chances Continue For Friday, Decrease For Saturday
March 26, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
