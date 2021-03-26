Rain Chances Continue For Friday, Decrease For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.