Partly Sunny Friday, Rain Late Friday Night

March 5, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

