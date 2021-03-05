Partly Sunny Friday, Rain Late Friday Night
March 5, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Comments