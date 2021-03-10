One Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic To Be Held Saturday In Escambia County

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a special Johnson & Johnson “one shot’ vaccine clinic Saturday for Escambia County residents.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West DeSoto Street in Pensacola.

Eligible persons who wish to be scheduled for this special Saturday vaccination event should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to make an appointment.

With the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only one shot is required. It is available for persons 18 and older.

This clinic is open to all residents of Florida who qualify and are:

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician with the following: Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the preexisting condition. If a current Community Health Northwest Florida patient and medically vulnerable, no form is required.

All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).

Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in day care setting.

Case workers from Children’s Home Society and Lakeview/Families First Network.

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older;

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

All participants will be required to show photo ID as well as proof of eligibility at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine.