Nice Days, Chilly Nights Ahead
March 19, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
