Nice Days, Chilly Nights Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.