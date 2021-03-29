Monday Sunshine; Rain Chance Builds Tuesday Into Wednesday

March 29, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

