Molino Park Elementary Wins $1,500 In Wellness Challenge; Ransom Middle And Northview High Place Too

Molino Park Elementary School claimed the top spot in the Escambia County School District’s Choose Wellness Challenge, and North Escambia schools were also tops in the middle and high school categories.

The challenge was to see which school or major department could achieve the highest level of participation in the challenge by the end of the school year. Participants completed steps to promote health and wellness, potentially reducing the district’s health care and lost work time costs.

At a 68.5% participating level, Molino Park Elementary was the overall winner. Molino Park also won this year’s “Most Improved” award with an increase of 13.3% over last year’s participation. The school received $1,500 in prize money.

Awards of $250 were also presented to the schools and departments with the highest percentage of participation

The highest percentage participation award at the middle school level went to Ransom Middle School at 55.1%, and the highest percentage participation award at the high school/secondary level went to Northview High School at 53.2%. The highest percentage participation at the major department award sent to the McDaniels Administration Center at 66.4%.

The awards are paid from wellness dollars, not taxpayer funds, according to the school district.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.