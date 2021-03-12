Man Charged With Exploitation Of Elderly, ECSO Says There May Be More Victims

March 12, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for exploitation of the elderly, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Between February 2020 and November 2020, Robin Peterson stole $20,000 from an elderly victim. He exploited the victim by using different tactics such as bullying, emotional and psychological coercion to take the money, according to the ECSO.

Peterson was arrested and charged with crimes against a person exploitation of elderly.

ECSO Investigators believe there could be more victims of Peterson, and it’s believed he could be using different alias to fraud people. If you think you may have been a victim, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

