Highway 29 Crash In Cantonment Injures At Least One Person

At least one person was injured a in a wreck in Cantonment Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 29 at Woodland Street about 4:20 p.m., near the Cantonment Fire Station.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Submitted photos by Melody Johnson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.