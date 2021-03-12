Highs Near 80 Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.