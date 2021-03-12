Highs Near 80 Through The Weekend
March 12, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
