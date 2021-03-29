Florida Gas Prices Trend Downward

Florida gas prices are showing signs of weakness for the first time this year, according to AAA.

The state average declined a couple of cents last week as domestic gasoline supplies strengthen and global fuel demand-concerns creep back into the fuel market. That downward trend could continue, especially if the Suez Canal is cleared soon.

The average price of gasoline in Florida is $2.88 per gallon, the lowest in 10 days.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County is $2.86, but a low of $2.56 could be found at Pensacola Boulevard station. The lowest price in North Escambia was $2.57 Sunday night on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Last week’s oil price decline was enough to potentially send gas prices back below $2.70 per gallon. Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed (for now) when a massive cargo ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the major artery for fuel shipments. For now, the interruption has not caused crude prices to skyrocket. Domestic crude oil settled the week where it started, at around $61 per barrel.

“The blockage in the Suez Canal appears to be the only thing keeping upward pressure on prices at the moment,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale gasoline prices are still down 20 cents from two weeks ago. So drivers could see gas prices slip even lower, unless the blockage at the canal raises supply concerns and the price of oil.”