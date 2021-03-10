FDOT To Conduct Safety Study For Highway 29 In Century After Pedestrian Crashes

Just days after pedestrian was struck and killed trying to cross North Century Boulevard (Highway 29), the Florida Department of Transportation says they will conduct a safety study in Century.

“FDOT is currently organizing a pedestrian traffic study for that area as part of the department’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety,” said Ian Satter, public information director for the Florida Department of Transportation District 3.

FDOT said there have been four previous pedestrian crashes on the roadway, including a fatality, south of East Highway 4. About 11,000 vehicles pass through Century each day.

“The Department will begin a Safety Study of the US 29 corridor which will review current roadway features and determine the most appropriate countermeasures which may include, but not limited to, street lighting, crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands. The study and countermeasures will be funded through the Department’s Highway Safety Improvement Program,” Satter said in an email.

“We want to take care of the safety of our citizens,” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell said Tuesday night. “Any type of visual effect that will help them get across the street safely, I love that idea. I love the idea of flashing lights.”

There’s only one marked pedestrian crossing along the three miles of North Century Boulevard in the entire town of Century. It’s at the intersection of North Century Boulevard and East Highway 4, just over a mile north of the spot where a 71-year old man died while trying to cross near Pond Street last Friday.

In May 2019, a 26-year old woman was struck on North Century Boulevard, just south of the Century Branch Library. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, she was standing on the sidewalk and improperly crossed in front of the vehicle. The pedestrian was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert by LifeFlight helicopter. She also received a ticket from FHP for failing to yield to the oncoming vehicle because she was not in a crosswalk.

In 2019, the former mayor told the media he had previously asked the state to conduct a safety study, but the study was never done.

“After reviewing the traffic crash information from the incident on May 6, 2019, a study was not conducted at that time,” Satter confirmed Tuesday.

In April 2017, a pedestrian was struck by a car at the entrance to the Century Town Hall and the Century Branch Library. The driver told FHP that the man suddenly appeared in front of her vehicle; she was unsure if he was crossing or standing in the roadway. His family approached the Century Town Council asking for a pedestrian crosswalk in the area of the town hall and adjacent library for safety reasons. Mayor Henry Hawkins said at that time that he would approach the FDOT to explore a pedestrian crossing.

Boutwell acknowledged that speed is also a major danger to pedestrians and others along North Century Boulevard.

We need to put out some speed limit signs that show what the speeds are going on with caution lights to say hey, you need to slow down. We have two many people speeding in this community…They need to slow down.”

“Safety for our citizens is what it boils down to,” Boutwell added.

Pictured top: A pedestrian died last Friday, March 5 after being hit by this vehicle on North Century Boulevard north of Pond Street in Century. Pictured inset: A pedestrian was critically injured and ticketed by the FHP after being hit by a vehicle in May 2019. Pictured bottom: A pedestrian was struck by this vehicle in April 2017. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.