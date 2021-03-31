Escambia Man Had Over 100 Images Showing Child Sex Abuse, ECSO Says

An Escambia County man was charged after investigators found over 100 images depicting child sexual abuse in his possession, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday a search warrant was executed in the 8500 block of Alvarado Calzada off Gulf Beach Highway by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and SWAT team, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations. The search warrant revealed that the target of the investigation, Andrew Alexander Thompson, was in possession of image files on his electronic devices which depicted over 100 children being sexually abused, the ECSO said in a statement.

The victims were between the ages of 2 and 12, according to an arrest report.

ECSO lead investigator Jeremy Horn arrested Thompson on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000.