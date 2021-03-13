Escambia Man Gets 10 Years For Burglaries, Vehicle Thefts

March 13, 2021

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for auto theft and burglary.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced 20-year old Kody Allen Gresh to 10 years in state prison.

Gresh was sentenced following a plea of no contest in seven case. He pleaded to grand theft auto, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and petit theft.

“These cases arose from a pattern of criminal conduct Gresh committed during October 2019, in which Gresh and his co-defendants went to residential areas to steal and burglarize multiple vehicles,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said.

Between October 7, 2019, and October 24, 2019, Gresh stole four vehicles and burglarized three, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

