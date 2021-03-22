Dozens Of Shots Fired Between Bikers, Man At Nine Mile Road Gas Station (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a Nine Mile Road Sunday afternoon.

Multiple shots were fired between a group of bikers and a man about 4 p.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was described only a black male wearing a plaid shirt that was driving a new model white Honda Civic with custom black rims.

No one was reported to be injured in the incident, but several motorcycles were hit by the gunfire.

The ECSO said the gunfire erupted after some sort of altercation between the man the group of bikers.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered across the parking lot of the Circle K on Nine Mile Road at I-10. Evidence markers numbered into the 40s marked shell casings and other evidence across about 175 feet of the parking lot. Most of the markers were next to shell casings, while others marked two $1 bills and a credit card.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.

