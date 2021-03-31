Community Health Holding Vaccination Clinic Thursday At 4-H Center In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Langley Bell 4-H Center on Stefani Road in Cantonment; appointments are required.

Eligible persons who wish to be scheduled for this Moderna first dose vaccination event should call the Community Health COVID-19 vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to make an appointment. The clinic is open to all Florida residents age 40 and older, people age 18 and older who are “medically vulnerable”, as well as individuals who hold specific jobs that put them at high risk.

Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines:

Persons 40 years of age and older; Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required: Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or

Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the preexisting condition;

All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12);

Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in day care setting;

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.

Sworn law enforcement officers

Firefighters

IMPORTANT: