Cantonment Motorcyclist Killed In Jacks Branch Road Crash

A Cantonment crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. when a 74-year old Cantonment man was traveling southbound on Jacks Branch Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year old Cantonment man headed northbound on Jacks Branch Road turned his Chevrolet Tahoe left at the intersection of Old Bridge Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was airlifted by LifeFlight to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.