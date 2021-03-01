Cantonment Motorcyclist Killed In Jacks Branch Road Crash
March 1, 2021
A Cantonment crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. when a 74-year old Cantonment man was traveling southbound on Jacks Branch Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year old Cantonment man headed northbound on Jacks Branch Road turned his Chevrolet Tahoe left at the intersection of Old Bridge Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
The motorcyclist was airlifted by LifeFlight to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.
Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Cantonment Motorcyclist Killed In Jacks Branch Road Crash”
Roll of the dice.
Unfortunately I was behind the SUV and witnessed this terrible accident. I am sorry for the individual who lost his life and pray for him and his family. I also feel sorry and pray for the young man driving the SUV. I want to say after watching the whole process of trying to help that man by the paramedics, firemen, Sheriff department, Highway Patrol, and Life Flight what an incredible task these people have and what an incredible job they do. These people are real everyday heroes. Unfortunately this man lost his life, but these people tried everything they could.
It costs nothing to look twice and PAY ATTENTION!!! This was 100% preventable.