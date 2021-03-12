Amber Alert Issued After Missing Tennessee Girl Possibly Seen In Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee girl that may be in Florida.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the most recent information in the search for Daphne Westbrook and her non-custodial father, John, likely places them in Florida one week ago. They may be driving the pictured 1971 Volkswagen Beetle.

She was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019, and did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.