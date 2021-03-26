34 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Escambia County on Thursday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 34,658 (+34)

Non-Florida residents: 3,588

Recovered: 33,207*

Total deaths: 658

Long-term care facility deaths: 277

Current hospitalizations: 28

Number of tests reported last day: 795

Percent positive reported last day: 4.2%

Percent positive reported last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location*:

Pensacola: 25,837 (+29)

Cantonment: 3,121 (+2)

Century: 1,172 (+1)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 484

McDavid: 208 (+1)

Bellview: 57

Walnut Hill: 53

Perdido Key: 21

Gonzalez: 13

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 17,673 (+29)

Non-Florida residents: 221

Total deaths: 276

Long-term care facility deaths: 80

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 848*

Number of tests reported last day: 457

Percent positive reported last day: 6.1%

Santa Rosa County cases by location*:

Milton: 8,429 (+34)

Navarre: 3,649 (+10)

Gulf Breeze: 3,277 (+5)

Pace: 1,417 (+5)

Jay: 546 (+1)

Bagdad: 32

Florida cases:

Total cases: 2,027,429

Florida residents: 1,989,922

Deaths: 32,957

Hospitalizations: 84,203

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.

***The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals. Escambia County is reporting an approximate recovery number defined as the total cases prior to last month, minus deaths. In other words, anyone that tested positive more than a month ago is presumed to have recovered by Escambia County.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.