Parents Concerned About Access To Their Students’ Private Data In School District’s Computer System After Homecoming Queen Hack Arrests

Following the arrest of a Tate High School homecoming queen and her assistant principal mother for alleged improper use of an Escambia County School District computer system, parents are concerned about the safety and security of their students’ personal information and why they were not notified.

Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year old daughter, Emily Rose Grover, where charged by state law enforcement with multiple computer crimes. Grover and Carroll, a now-suspended assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, allegedly accessed hundreds of student accounts to cast fraudulent votes for Grover, enabling her to win the homecoming queen crown.

NorthEscambia.com took the parental concerns about student data to Escambia County School Superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith.

“An assistant principal and a principal have a lot of access in order to do their job,” Smith said. “There is a lot of information there.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County School District FOCUS program contains grades, medical history, test scores, attendance, disciplinary actions, personnel information, emergency contacts, schedules, exceptional student education (ESE) information, student picture and student identification number. Teachers and staff members are able to view student profiles or more depending on access level.

An assistant principal, Smith said, would have district level inquiry access to the system.

Arrest affidavits obtained by NorthEscambia.com show the school district became aware in 2020 of the alleged improper use of the FOCUS system by Grover and Carroll.

Smith said the district will investigate.

“That’s something we will have to work with the state on and the steps they would have to take,” he said.

While no accusations have been made that the duo changed any grades, we asked Smith if that possibility would be investigated.

“We’ll have to see once FDLE is done what they have for us,” the superintendent said.

Nine students and one teacher provided statements to FDLE that said Grover spoke about accessing Carroll’s FOCUS account or they have seen her access it for almost four years.

“I have known that Emily Grover logs into her moms school account in order to access grades and test scores since freshman year when we became friends,” one student said in a statement to FDLE. “She has looked up [redacted] student ID before to [redacted]. She also knows that if she logs into her moms account at Tate it will ping that Laura Grover signed in at Tate High School. She looks up all of our group of friends grades and makes comments about how she can find out our test scores all of the time.”

“When Emily Grover was a sophomore [redacted] class, I recall times that she logged onto her moms focus account and openly shared information, grades, schedules, etc. with others. She did not seem like logging in was a big deal and was very comfortable with doing so,” another statement written by a witness said.

Carroll, and Grover where charged by FDLE with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a third degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a third degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a third degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a first degree misdemeanor).

The investigation started in November 2020 when the Escambia County School District contacted FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. The investigation found that Carroll and Grover had accessed student FOCUS accounts. FOCUS users are required to change their password every 45 days and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date.

In October 2020, hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court voting were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes originating from the same IP address within a short period of time. Agents uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to FOCUS linked to Carroll’s cellphone as well as computers associated with their residence, with a total of 246 votes cast for the homecoming court. Multiple students reported that the Grover described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes. The investigation also found that beginning August 2019, Carroll’s FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were of Tate High School students.

Grover was expelled from Tate High School.

Pictured above and below: Laura Rose Carroll, Bellview Elementary Facebook and Escambia County Jail; Emily Rose Grover, Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen, NorthEscambia.com photo.