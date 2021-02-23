Warmer Weather, Sunshine Continue
February 23, 2021
Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
