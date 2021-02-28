Walnut Hill Ruritan Holds 46th Annual Auction (With Photo Gallery)

February 28, 2021

The Walnut Hill Ruritan Club held their 46th annual auction Saturday in Walnut Hill with crowds bidding on farm equipment and hundreds of other items.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club’s community service projects in the Walnut Hill area. The auction is held each year on the last Saturday of February.

The auction included not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques and more.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured: Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club farm equipment auction Saturday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

