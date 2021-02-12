Three Indicted On Murder, Battery Charges In Century Shooting; Charges Dropped Against Fourth Suspect

Three people have been indicted by an Escambia County grand jury on murder and battery charges for a November shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Meanwhile, charges against a fourth person have been dropped.

Jaran Britt Myles, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth and Emonee Demontae Long were each indicted on one count of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith and two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot and survived. All remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

A fourth suspect, Kiauna Shane Grice of Century, was arrested in connection with shooting, but the State Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against her.

“The initial evidence showed that she may have been involved,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told NorthEscambia.com Thursday afternoon. “Once the facts of the matter were further reviewed, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt against her.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday, November 30 in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Arrest reports obtained by NorthEscambia.com offer insight into the fatal triple shooting:

The victim, Joseph Christopher Smith, was found shot to death outside a shed near the mobile home. Multiple shell casings were found near the body, in the shed and leading away from the body. The inside of the shed had a couch, several chairs, tables and lamp. The items were in a state of disarray with the lamp glass shattered.

Two other adult males, Xavier Demarquese Walker and Lavor Chante Johnson, were sitting near the mobile home when deputies arrived; both had been shot. They were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton MedStar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital for treatment.

Walker stated he was seated in his vehicle when three people approached him, pointed guns at him and told him to get out of the vehicle. He said they “slapped him down” and put in a gun in face, saying “Don’t say nuthin, don’t make a noise,” according to the arrest report. Walker told investigators that he told them that he did not have “nuthin.” He told investigators that he recognized “Run-Run,” the street name used by Myles, and Stallworth, but did not recognize the third person.

Walker said the gunmen walked him over to the shed and told him to knock on the door and say “It’s Xa.” Walker stated that when the door opened, the three suspects pushed past him and went inside. Walker said he “freaked out,” the report states, and jumped on the ground where he was shot in the leg by Stallworth.

The suspects took Smith outside the shed before shooting him multiple time because of money, Walker stated.

Johnson told investigators that he was walking back from the store when he was picked up in a vehicle driven by Smith. He said he went inside the shed with Smith when someone knocked on the door and said “it’s Xa.” Smith opened the door, and the three male suspects entered the shed.

The report states Johnson said one of the men pointed a gun directly at his head and then shot him in the leg. They then started shooting in all directions inside the shed, striking Walker in the leg.

One of the suspect said “Where’s the money” to Smith, who replied “Ain’t no money.” Johnson stated that the suspects took Smith outside, and he heard numerous gunshots.

Johnson told deputies that after the suspects shot Smith, they began celebrating by firing their guns and yelling, “Yeah, we caught that [expletives] slackin” before fleeing the scene.

After receiving a tip, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Myles as he walked out of the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. Deputies gave him loud verbal commands, but he turned and walked back inside the store. The deputies drew their service weapons, entered the store and continued to give loud verbal commands. Myles entered one of the aisles and made movements near products on the shelf before placing his hands and surrendering, an arrest report states.

After and ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, a search produced 24 MDMA pills, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Alprazolam pills and suspected fentanyl.

A firearm was located inside the Liquor Cabinet.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting on Alger Road Century. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.