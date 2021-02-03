Sunny, Upper 50s Today; Rain Later In The Week

February 3, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

