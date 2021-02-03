Sunny, Upper 50s Today; Rain Later In The Week
February 3, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
