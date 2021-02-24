Sunny And Warm, High Around 75 For Wednesday

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.