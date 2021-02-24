Sunny And Warm, High Around 75 For Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 