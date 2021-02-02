Southwest Adding Flights From Pensacola To Atlanta, Chicago And St. Louis

February 2, 2021

In March, Southwest Airlines will add nonstop flights from the Pensacola International Airport to Atlanta, Chicago Midway, and St. Louis.

Starting March 11 and continuing through April 11, Southwest Airlines will begin one daily flight to Atlanta (ATL), one flight to St. Louis (STL) on Saturdays, and two flights to Chicago Midway (MDW) on Saturdays.

“Pensacola continues to be a place where airlines see potential and growth as we navigate through the health crisis,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “Our airport staff and our many airline partners are dedicated to providing an easy, safe and healthy flight experience.”

“This is yet another testament to the resilience of Pensacola International Airport and the desire for airlines to continue to expand their services here,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I am excited to see new destinations at our airport to not only provide more travel opportunities for residents, but also connect new visitors to our beautiful city.”

Pictured: The Pensacola International Airport. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

