Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow

On this Groundhog Day, Puxatony Phil, the world famous groundhog, and the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks have both predicted six more weeks of winter.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks. And just like their more famous Pennsylvania weather buddy, our weather ducks also saw their shadow this morning at our office.

This was one of the few times our weather ducks have predicted more winter. For those that might be a little unsure as to the weather ducks’ ability of prognostication, we offer the two photographs below showing the weather ducks predicting six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 2010 and 10 days later with their snowman.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.