Showers And Thunderstorms Continue Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.